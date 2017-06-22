The Latest: Suicide blast in Somalia's capital kills 3

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Latest on a suicide car bombing in Somalia's capital (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A police officer says at least three people have been killed and several others wounded in a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber was trying to drive into the police station's gate but detonated against the wall instead.

Ambulance sirens are echoing across Mogadishu, with dozens of soldiers at the scene.

___

3:10 p.m.

A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated near the gate of a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.

Col. Ahmed Warsame says the blast targeted Waberi district's police station on the busy Maka Almukarramah road.

He says several people are hurt.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu.