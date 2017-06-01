Six Taiwanese injured in Xinjiang bus crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Six Taiwanese tourists were injured, including three seriously, when their tour bus crashed in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, reports said Thursday.

A bus carrying at least 19 Taiwanese travelers left the road by accident and hit a hillside, but did not overturn, near the town of Qiaku’ertu (洽庫爾圖) around 4:48 p.m. Thursday.

Three passengers had to stay in hospitals as their injuries were more severe, including concussion and broken bones, reports said. Two had problems with their shoulders and fractures, and would fly back to Taiwan on Friday. Another traveler was slightly injured but planned to continue with the tour.

The group had arrived in the city of Zhengzhou in the province of Henan on June 20. The 12-day tour took them on to Xinjiang and would end on July 1, reports said.

Local authorities were investigating the cause of the accident, but the Taiwanese travel agency had taken out insurance which would cover the patients’ medical care.

The Mainland Affairs Council was handling requests by relatives to travel to China to visit the injured.