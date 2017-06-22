Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 22, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;12;81%;86%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;39;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NNW;11;52%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;W;15;29%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;E;13;63%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;16;A morning shower;22;18;SW;24;66%;73%;6

Anchorage, United States;Variable clouds;15;10;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;WSW;10;70%;32%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;35;25;Partly sunny;34;24;W;13;30%;44%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;27;16;Decreasing clouds;28;15;E;16;38%;63%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;Sunny and breezy;28;20;NE;23;59%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;SW;9;40%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;18;14;Periods of rain;17;12;NNE;9;91%;89%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;Sunny and breezy;39;26;WNW;24;22%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;SW;10;61%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;19;65%;70%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A shower or t-storm;34;26;WSW;12;69%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;30;24;Mostly sunny, humid;31;23;WSW;21;62%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Morning downpours;23;18;A morning t-storm;24;19;NNE;12;77%;88%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;33;19;A strong t-storm;35;19;N;13;42%;80%;6

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;32;18;Cooler;25;17;W;21;65%;57%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;9;A little rain;19;10;ESE;9;74%;77%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;ESE;21;60%;27%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;34;21;A morning t-storm;32;17;NW;24;48%;59%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;17;A morning shower;26;14;WSW;15;55%;41%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;SW;10;56%;11%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;A strong t-storm;32;16;NNW;21;47%;58%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;High clouds, warmer;22;17;Cloudy with a shower;21;16;NNW;15;75%;76%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;31;17;Clouds and sun, nice;30;18;WNW;9;33%;18%;6

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;27;20;Partial sunshine;29;20;E;12;60%;3%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;33;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;N;13;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;14;9;Partly sunny;15;6;SSE;7;59%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SE;5;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Mostly cloudy;37;27;SSW;16;51%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Warmer with some sun;31;20;A morning t-storm;26;16;WNW;17;61%;59%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SW;14;76%;91%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;Spotty showers;18;13;W;13;84%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Low clouds breaking;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;N;11;82%;67%;9

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;33;25;Some sun;36;22;ENE;10;57%;43%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;A couple of showers;30;22;SSE;17;78%;84%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;26;WSW;10;71%;53%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;11;Cooler but pleasant;23;11;NNE;10;65%;30%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SE;12;67%;71%;9

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;SE;8;67%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cooler;18;13;Spotty showers;19;10;WSW;30;79%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;NNE;12;18%;17%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;28;20;Warm with sunshine;30;22;WSW;8;68%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;A shower or t-storm;35;27;SSE;11;76%;78%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;20;4;Sunny and nice;22;6;SE;6;42%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;71%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a t-shower;17;6;Clouds and sun, cool;15;8;SW;15;59%;11%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;WSW;14;85%;93%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;S;15;76%;75%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in places;30;22;ENE;19;58%;56%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;W;16;65%;65%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warmer;35;23;Sunny and nice;36;25;E;21;57%;10%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;Mostly sunny;30;22;SE;7;62%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;10;74%;56%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;42;29;Sunny and very warm;38;27;N;25;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;21;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;ENE;6;28%;5%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;16;Sunshine, very hot;38;19;NNE;8;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;30;Clouds and sun;34;30;WSW;19;62%;30%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;NW;8;73%;73%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;30;Warm with some sun;43;30;SSE;15;22%;27%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;25;13;Showers and t-storms;24;16;SW;13;61%;87%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ENE;21;67%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;20;Some sun, pleasant;28;20;WNW;7;69%;34%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;S;9;75%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;8;80%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;NW;11;27%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;10;84%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Mostly sunny;21;16;S;11;71%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;29;18;N;14;51%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;25;14;Partly sunny, breezy;23;16;WSW;26;58%;56%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;29;18;Fog, then sun;27;18;SSW;9;60%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;19;Sunlit and nice;26;19;SE;9;75%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;38;22;Very hot;37;20;W;11;24%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;A shower or t-storm;30;27;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;11;72%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A shower or two;31;25;NE;5;73%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;W;10;69%;72%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;8;Increasing clouds;15;8;WNW;22;66%;64%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;13;Partly sunny;29;14;E;10;29%;26%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;E;15;65%;30%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-shower;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;SSW;8;74%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;26;A shower or two;31;25;S;19;68%;74%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;22;15;A passing shower;22;15;E;17;65%;83%;2

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;25;17;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;SW;10;90%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;17;9;A brief shower;18;8;W;13;65%;62%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;28;Showers and t-storms;33;27;WSW;21;77%;84%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;12;Mostly cloudy;25;12;NE;11;56%;33%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;A shower or t-storm;29;22;SSW;14;72%;82%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;WNW;14;32%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;28;14;Mostly sunny;24;15;NE;9;74%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;28;18;Partly sunny;30;19;N;6;57%;11%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;20;10;A little rain;18;13;S;11;76%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;24;17;Rain and a t-storm;25;15;W;21;82%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;27;25;A thunderstorm;28;25;E;19;81%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;6;77%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning showers;30;24;Downpours;30;24;E;9;82%;94%;8

Paris, France;Some sun, hot, humid;34;16;Cooler with sunshine;27;15;NW;12;51%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Periods of rain;18;13;A shower or two;18;11;ESE;20;67%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SW;10;76%;91%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;Spotty showers;31;24;SE;21;68%;70%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Partly sunny;35;23;S;9;44%;18%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;19;Sun and some clouds;28;16;W;21;43%;8%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;32;18;Partial sunshine;31;20;SSW;10;51%;16%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;21;10;A touch of rain;22;10;SW;14;66%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;17;Sunshine;31;19;NE;15;52%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little rain;29;24;A couple of showers;29;23;SSE;14;72%;85%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;A little a.m. rain;12;9;N;21;69%;70%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;N;10;54%;65%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;ENE;8;80%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;NNE;15;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, less humid;33;18;Sunny intervals;32;17;WSW;10;43%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;16;8;Spotty showers;15;8;WNW;14;72%;81%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;25;15;Fog, then sun;23;14;WSW;17;58%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;9;72%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in places;30;25;E;18;70%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;19;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;SSE;7;100%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;Sunshine and nice;30;13;NW;17;16%;2%;16

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;11;5;A shower in spots;15;7;E;6;68%;48%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;11;69%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, smoky;26;14;Dimmed sunshine;28;14;NNW;11;50%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;NNE;13;47%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;33;22;SW;7;48%;27%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;25;22;Rain and drizzle;27;23;SSE;10;82%;92%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;8;72%;65%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;30;15;Mostly sunny;32;18;WSW;8;53%;11%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;A stray shower;29;25;E;16;73%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;19;10;A passing shower;20;12;SSE;12;52%;85%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;W;13;65%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;34;26;Periods of sun;34;26;W;10;66%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A thundershower;16;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;13;49%;8%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;39;24;Sun and clouds;35;23;E;16;27%;63%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNW;19;52%;30%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;21;Sunny and not as hot;35;21;NNW;15;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;N;13;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;E;8;38%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;SSE;16;65%;11%;8

Toronto, Canada;A few showers;23;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;WNW;26;86%;61%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;E;22;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;21;Sunny and nice;32;20;N;13;53%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Mostly sunny;26;9;NNE;9;22%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;Sunlit and nice;25;14;NW;7;51%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A shower or t-storm;30;17;NW;20;40%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;9;60%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;20;10;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NE;7;72%;74%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;24;16;Showers and t-storms;22;15;WNW;18;77%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;12;10;Windy with rain;14;10;S;35;91%;87%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;11;76%;92%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Spotty showers;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;NE;8;37%;14%;9

_____

_____

