Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 22, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;85;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;8;81%;86%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;103;86;Sunny and very warm;106;86;NNW;7;52%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;88;66;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;W;9;29%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;75;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;E;8;63%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;61;A morning shower;71;64;SW;15;66%;73%;6

Anchorage, United States;Variable clouds;60;49;Clouds and sunshine;59;48;WSW;6;70%;32%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;95;77;Partly sunny;92;76;W;8;30%;44%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;80;60;Decreasing clouds;82;59;E;10;38%;63%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;Sunny and breezy;82;67;NE;14;59%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny;89;70;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;SW;6;40%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;65;57;Periods of rain;63;54;NNE;6;91%;89%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;101;75;Sunny and breezy;103;78;WNW;15;22%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;96;76;Partly sunny, nice;92;76;SW;6;61%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;84;68;W;12;65%;70%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;80;A shower or t-storm;94;79;WSW;7;69%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;86;75;Mostly sunny, humid;87;74;WSW;13;62%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Morning downpours;73;64;A morning t-storm;75;66;NNE;7;77%;88%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;91;67;A strong t-storm;95;66;N;8;42%;80%;6

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;89;64;Cooler;76;62;W;13;65%;57%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;65;48;A little rain;66;50;ESE;6;74%;77%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;ESE;13;60%;27%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;93;69;A morning t-storm;90;63;NW;15;48%;59%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;62;A morning shower;79;57;WSW;9;55%;41%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;87;63;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;SW;6;56%;11%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;A strong t-storm;90;62;NNW;13;47%;58%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;High clouds, warmer;71;63;Cloudy with a shower;70;61;NNW;9;75%;76%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;88;62;Clouds and sun, nice;87;64;WNW;6;33%;18%;6

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;81;68;Partial sunshine;84;67;E;7;60%;3%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;91;70;Sunny and pleasant;94;70;N;8;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;58;48;Partly sunny;59;43;SSE;5;59%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SE;3;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;81;Mostly cloudy;99;81;SSW;10;51%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Warmer with some sun;88;68;A morning t-storm;79;61;WNW;11;61%;59%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A shower or t-storm;86;79;SW;9;76%;91%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;58;Spotty showers;65;56;W;8;84%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Low clouds breaking;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;84;77;N;7;82%;67%;9

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;91;77;Some sun;97;72;ENE;6;57%;43%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;70;A couple of showers;87;71;SSE;11;78%;84%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm in spots;93;78;WSW;6;71%;53%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;89;52;Cooler but pleasant;74;52;NNE;6;65%;30%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;7;67%;71%;9

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;90;72;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SE;5;67%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cooler;65;55;Spotty showers;66;51;WSW;19;79%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;102;74;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;NNE;8;18%;17%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;82;68;Warm with sunshine;85;72;WSW;5;68%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;82;A shower or t-storm;94;80;SSE;7;76%;78%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;69;40;Sunny and nice;72;43;SE;4;42%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;7;71%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a t-shower;63;43;Clouds and sun, cool;58;46;SW;9;59%;11%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;Showers and t-storms;84;77;WSW;9;85%;93%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;A t-storm around;90;81;S;9;76%;75%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;A shower in places;86;71;ENE;12;58%;56%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;92;73;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;W;10;65%;65%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warmer;95;74;Sunny and nice;96;78;E;13;57%;10%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;Mostly sunny;85;72;SE;5;62%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;86;77;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;6;74%;56%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;107;85;Sunny and very warm;101;81;N;15;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;69;37;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;ENE;4;28%;5%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;61;Sunshine, very hot;100;66;NNE;5;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;91;86;Clouds and sun;92;85;WSW;12;62%;30%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;66;NW;5;73%;73%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;108;86;Warm with some sun;110;85;SSE;9;22%;27%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;77;55;Showers and t-storms;76;60;SW;8;61%;87%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;80;Showers and t-storms;88;78;ENE;13;67%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;84;68;Some sun, pleasant;83;69;WNW;5;69%;34%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A shower or t-storm;91;78;S;5;75%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNW;5;80%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;28;Partly sunny, mild;60;30;NW;7;27%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SW;6;84%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;62;Mostly sunny;69;61;S;7;71%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;79;62;Mostly sunny;84;64;N;8;51%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;76;56;Partly sunny, breezy;74;60;WSW;16;58%;56%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;84;65;Fog, then sun;81;65;SSW;6;60%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;66;Sunlit and nice;78;66;SE;6;75%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;100;72;Very hot;98;68;W;7;24%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;A shower or t-storm;87;81;Couple of t-storms;88;79;SW;7;72%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;76;A shower or two;87;77;NE;3;73%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Cloudy with a shower;92;78;W;7;69%;72%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;47;Increasing clouds;59;46;WNW;14;66%;64%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;83;55;Partly sunny;84;57;E;6;29%;26%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Clouds and sun, nice;88;80;E;9;65%;30%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-shower;67;49;A shower in the a.m.;66;49;SSW;5;74%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;78;A shower or two;87;77;S;12;68%;74%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;72;60;A passing shower;72;60;E;10;65%;83%;2

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;77;63;Rain and a t-storm;75;65;SW;6;90%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;62;48;A brief shower;64;47;W;8;65%;62%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;82;Showers and t-storms;91;81;WSW;13;77%;84%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;54;Mostly cloudy;76;54;NE;7;56%;33%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;83;72;A shower or t-storm;84;72;SSW;9;72%;82%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;89;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;WNW;9;32%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;82;57;Mostly sunny;75;59;NE;6;74%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;64;Partly sunny;85;66;N;4;57%;11%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;68;51;A little rain;64;55;S;7;76%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;76;62;Rain and a t-storm;78;60;W;13;82%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;81;76;A thunderstorm;82;76;E;12;81%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNW;4;77%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning showers;87;75;Downpours;86;75;E;6;82%;94%;8

Paris, France;Some sun, hot, humid;94;60;Cooler with sunshine;81;59;NW;7;51%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Periods of rain;65;55;A shower or two;64;51;ESE;12;67%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SW;6;76%;91%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;76;Spotty showers;89;76;SE;13;68%;70%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;Partly sunny;95;73;S;6;44%;18%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;90;66;Sun and some clouds;82;61;W;13;43%;8%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;89;65;Partial sunshine;88;68;SSW;6;51%;16%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;70;49;A touch of rain;72;50;SW;9;66%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;81;63;Sunshine;88;65;NE;9;52%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little rain;84;75;A couple of showers;84;73;SSE;9;72%;85%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;46;A little a.m. rain;54;48;N;13;69%;70%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;65;50;Partly sunny;65;49;N;6;54%;65%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;76;66;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;ENE;5;80%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;80;Plenty of sunshine;107;78;NNE;9;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, less humid;91;64;Sunny intervals;90;63;WSW;6;43%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;62;47;Spotty showers;59;47;WNW;8;72%;81%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;78;59;Fog, then sun;73;57;WSW;10;58%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;ENE;6;72%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;77;A shower in places;86;77;E;11;70%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;72;66;A p.m. t-storm;73;66;SSE;4;100%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;Sunshine and nice;87;56;NW;11;16%;2%;16

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;53;42;A shower in spots;58;45;E;3;68%;48%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;73;Partly sunny;87;73;NE;7;69%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, smoky;78;57;Dimmed sunshine;82;57;NNW;7;50%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;NNE;8;47%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny, nice;86;67;Partly sunny;91;71;SW;5;48%;27%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;77;72;Rain and drizzle;81;73;SSE;6;82%;92%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;82;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SW;5;72%;65%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;86;60;Mostly sunny;90;64;WSW;5;53%;11%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;77;A stray shower;85;78;E;10;73%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;66;50;A passing shower;68;53;SSE;7;52%;85%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny;66;50;W;8;65%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;93;79;Periods of sun;93;78;W;6;66%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A thundershower;61;49;Partly sunny;60;47;WNW;8;49%;8%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;102;76;Sun and clouds;95;74;E;10;27%;63%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;75;58;Mostly sunny;78;57;NNW;12;52%;30%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;104;70;Sunny and not as hot;95;70;NNW;9;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;82;68;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;N;8;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;95;67;Mostly sunny;96;67;E;5;38%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;83;68;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;SSE;10;65%;11%;8

Toronto, Canada;A few showers;73;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;59;WNW;16;86%;61%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;E;13;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;69;Sunny and nice;89;68;N;8;53%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;Mostly sunny;78;48;NNE;6;22%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Sunlit and nice;77;57;NW;5;51%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;92;72;A shower or t-storm;87;63;NW;13;40%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;93;77;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SW;5;60%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;67;50;Mostly cloudy;68;54;NE;4;72%;74%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;75;61;Showers and t-storms;72;60;WNW;11;77%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Occasional p.m. rain;54;50;Windy with rain;57;49;S;22;91%;87%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;78;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SW;7;76%;92%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Spotty showers;81;54;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;NE;5;37%;14%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit