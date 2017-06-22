  1. Home
Indians to be rescued from blockade-hit Qatar

India will operate special flights to airlift its citizens who wish to return to their home country from blockade-hit Qatar

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/22 17:58

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India will operate special flights to airlift its citizens who wish to return to their home country from blockade-hit Qatar.

An official from the aviation ministry announced that Air India Express will operate special flights between Doha, capital city of Qatar and the Indian state of Kerala from June 25 to July 8.

Jet Airways will also operate extra flights between Doha and the city of Mumbai on Thursday and Friday using Boeing 737s which can accommodate 168 passengers.

Sushma Swaraj, the external affairs minister of India had a conversation with the nation’s aviation minister, A G Raju this Monday to operate additional flights to and from Doha for “Indian nationals who were unable to get bookings but needed to go back home”.

The aviation ministry has reportedly assured the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) "that all steps necessary for timely movement of Indian nationals from Qatar shall be ensured," the official said.

Seven countries have cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar recently which has caused food and essential supply shortages as most of the food was supplied by Saudi Arabia. About 700,000 Indians are said to be living in Qatar.
