Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities have obtained a data recording device from a container ship to help determine why it collided with a U.S. destroyer, killing seven American sailors.

Japanese transport safety officials said Thursday they have obtained the voyage data recorder, similar to an airplane's "black box," from the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal, which is currently docked in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Investigators are examining the ship's movements, including its location, direction, speed and other data to determine the cause of its collision with the USS Fitzgerald early Saturday off Izu Peninsula, west of Tokyo.

U.S. Navy and Coast Guard officials are investigating the destroyer at its home port, Yokosuka naval base.