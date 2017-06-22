Chinese workers to face stricter rules while applying for work visa in Pakistan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As reported by the Times of India, Pakistan has now announced stricter rules for visa issuance for work or business purposes especially to Chinese citizens.

The interior minister for Pakistan made the announcement following the killing of two Chinese nationals by Islamic State militants in Balochistan, one of the four provinces of Pakistan.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility of abducting and killing of the two Chinese nationals on June 8. They were abducted on May 24.

The Chinese nationals were said to be "preaching Christianity" illegally and violating their business visas.

The stricter rules have been implemented to provide extra protection and layers of security, through requirements like endorsed letters from the Chamber of Commerce as well as thorough clearances required from Chinese authorities.

Nationals from China will now have to show an invitation letter from a body recognized by Pakistani missions in China. The letter will also have to be certified and endorsed by a recognized chamber of commerce and industry.

Further, Chinese nationals will also need letters from designated officers of Pakistan posted abroad for the promotion of business activities.

The ministry has also decided to tighten the rules for extension of long-term visas for Chinese citizens already in Pakistan. The regional passport offices will no longer have the authority to extend visas; instead all cases of extension will now be dealt by Pakistan's Immigration headquarters in Islamabad.

In addition, embassies and missions in China will also have the authority to issue one year multiple-entry visas for Chinese citizens who wish to go to Pakistan to work on projects.