Vice President of Honduras visits Taiwan's I-Mei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Honduran First Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias and the members of his delegation on Thursday visited I-Mei Foods Co., one of Taiwan's biggest food companies, and its factory in Taoyuan’s Nankan, where he was received by I-Mei’s Chairman Henry Kao (高志尚).

The vice president and his delegation are visiting Taiwan between July 20 and 25 on the mission to introduce the country's coffee to the world. Yesterday, Alvarez met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office, where Tsai thanked Alvarez for his country’s support at the United Nations, in particular in speaking out in favor of Taiwan’s participation in more international organizations.

It was the vice president’s first time visiting the nation.

During their I-Mei factory tour, the guests visited the company’s bread factory and food safety research center. Alvarez said he was very impressed with I-Mei’s food inspection capabilities and the serious efforts the company made to provide products that are based on safety and health.

(Honduran First Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias visiting I-Mei's bread factory.)

The chairman told the delegation that I-Mei has been in the business for 83 years, starting back in 1934. The company has been working with a number of international fast food chains for over 30 years, supplying burger buns and dairy products to fast food giants such as McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, and so forth, which not only opened the doors to the company’s international expansion, greater attention has thus been given to food safety considerations.

While visiting the bread factory, Alvarez tasted I-Mei’s classic burger buns and gave it a thumbs up. “They’re amazing and very delicious,” he said, while congratulating Kao for such good work.

Alvarez said later in a meeting that I-Mei as a successful food company, can be a good role model for its counterparts in Honduras, adding that he hopes to see more industrial cooperation between Taiwan and his country.

(Honduran First Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias (left) and I-Mei Foods Co. Chairman Henry Kao)