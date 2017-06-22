BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

CHINA-NORTH KOREA-YOUTH TOURS — The death of Otto Warmbier has raised questions about whether his tour agency was adequately prepared for its trips into North Korea. Young Pioneer Tours built up its business attracting young travelers with cut-rate, hard-partying adventures, but it's also become associated with a string of cautionary tales. By Gerry Shih. Sent 1,300 words, photos.

JAPAN-US NAVY COLLISION-CONGESTED WATERS — The site of a fatal collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship off Japan's coast is notorious for congested sea traffic, particularly during the night when merchant ships are trying to reach Tokyo's port by daybreak. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent 570 words, photos.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-FIGHTING MILITANTS — The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia plan to closely cooperate to halt the flow of militants, weapons, funds and extremist propaganda across their borders as they expressed alarm over recent attacks in their countries. Sent 130 words, developing.

KASHMIR — The Indian army says three Kashmiri rebels were killed in fighting with government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of the disputed Himalayan region. Sent 130 words.

AUSTRALIA-SYRIA — Australia said it had lifted a suspension of its airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria that was imposed amid tensions with Russia after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane this week. It wasn't clear if airstrikes had been conducted. Sent 200 words.

SINGAPORE-DOWNTON ABBEY — A "Downton Abbey" movie is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018, an NBCUniversal executive said at red-carpet event in Singapore. By Annabelle Liang. Sent 390 words.

TAIWAN-TOSHIBA-FOXCONN — The chairman of Foxconn says the Taiwanese electronics giant might still be able to buy Toshiba's memory chip business despite the Japanese company's choice of another bidder as its preferred buyer. Sent 380 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian financial markets were higher after a plunge in oil prices dragged down energy stocks on Wall Street. By Joe McDonald.

