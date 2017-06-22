Photo of the Day: Yoda levitates in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hot air balloon constructed to resemble the "Star Wars" character Yoda is pictured at the Shimen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan City (桃園).

The Hot Air Balloon Carnival at Shimen Reservoir kicked off on June 19 and will run through June 27. Balloons in the shape of "Star Wars" characters Yoda and Darth Vader made their appearance at the event for the first time on Sunday. There are also balloon laser light shows every night from Friday to Monday.

For more information, visit the official carnival website.