New mobile e-commerce technology enters the Taiwan market

Dan Wagner, a British technology entrepreneur has announced that he will cooperate with “Taiwan Wow Life” to launch the mobile e-commerce technology "Rezolve" in Taiwan, to provide customers with a new purchasing and paying experience.

Dan Wagner can be called the founder of the British e-commerce. He said that Taiwan's e-commerce market is very mature. There are 23 million with a very high proportion of shopping through e-commerce, so he decided to launch his advanced mobile payment technology in Taiwan.

In the venture capital sector, a valuation of more than 1 billion US dollars for a startup company is known as a “unicorn”. Wagner owned Powa and PowaTag mobile payment technology and Goldman Sachs has estimated the value on up to 50 billion US dollars. In the United Kingdom, Europe and the rest of the world, they are super unicorn companies.

Wagner's technology was far ahead of market development, however the company was closed. However, he relied on a real entrepreneurial spirit to come back and introduce "Mobile E-Commerce Technology (Rezolve)”which also provides a virtual shopping platform (Shoppable), so that customers with a smart phone can directly search and choose to buy products.

Wagner said that working with “Taiwan Wow Life” is a perfect choice to start again in Taiwan, because it has a mature e-commerce market. After the launch of “Rezolve” in Taiwan, they will launch in China, India, Southeast Asia, and other parts of the world.