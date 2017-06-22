BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|Boston
|40
|32
|.556
|½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|36
|.520
|3
|Toronto
|35
|36
|.493
|5
|Baltimore
|35
|36
|.493
|5
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|33
|.522
|1½
|Kansas City
|35
|36
|.493
|3½
|Detroit
|32
|39
|.451
|6½
|Chicago
|31
|39
|.443
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|Seattle
|37
|37
|.500
|12½
|Los Angeles
|37
|38
|.493
|13
|Texas
|35
|36
|.493
|13
|Oakland
|31
|41
|.431
|17½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 6, Boston 4
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 4
Toronto 7, Texas 5
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Seattle 7, Detroit 5
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 3-8) at Minnesota (Turley 0-1)
Toronto (Stroman 7-3) at Texas (Perez 3-6)
Houston (Paulino 1-0) at Oakland (Hahn 3-4)
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Baltimore (Miley 3-4)
L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-2)
Detroit (Norris 4-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 3-7)