  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/22 13:33
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0199 American League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 30 .565
Boston 40 32 .556 ½
Tampa Bay 39 36 .520 3
Toronto 35 36 .493 5
Baltimore 35 36 .493 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 38 32 .543
Minnesota 36 33 .522
Kansas City 35 36 .493
Detroit 32 39 .451
Chicago 31 39 .443 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 24 .671
Seattle 37 37 .500 12½
Los Angeles 37 38 .493 13
Texas 35 36 .493 13
Oakland 31 41 .431 17½

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 6, Boston 4

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 4

Toronto 7, Texas 5

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 7, Detroit 5

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 3-8) at Minnesota (Turley 0-1)

Toronto (Stroman 7-3) at Texas (Perez 3-6)

Houston (Paulino 1-0) at Oakland (Hahn 3-4)

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Baltimore (Miley 3-4)

L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-2)

Detroit (Norris 4-4) at Seattle (Gallardo 3-7)