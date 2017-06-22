  1. Home
US interrogates detainees in Yemen prisons rife with torture

By MAGGIE MICHAEL and MAAD AL-ZIKRY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/22 13:33

MUKALLA, Yemen (AP) — Former prisoners, Yemeni officials and rights lawyers say the United Arab Emirates and allied Yemeni forces have run a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds of people detained in the hunt for al-Qaida militants have disappeared and where torture and abuse are widespread.

Senior American defense officials say U.S. interrogators questioned some detainees. But the Pentagon says Americans were not involved in any abuses.

However, legal experts say American participation could violate the International Convention Against Torture, by which obtaining intelligence that may have been extracted by torture inflicted by another party would constitute complicity.

The UAE, a key U.S. ally, is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of the government in Yemen against Shiite rebels while also battling al-Qaida's branch in the country.