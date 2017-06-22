Soldier who lost 4 limbs opening retreat to help others

In this April 8, 2012 handout photo, Staff Sgt. Travis Mills holds a weapon while deployed with other soldiers in Afghanistan. The sold
ROME, Maine (AP) — A U.S. Army staff sergeant who lost four limbs in a blast in Afghanistan is opening a summer retreat to help those who suffered severe war injuries.
Travis Mills credits his family as much as the medical team for helping him to recover. He's paying it forward by bringing the wounded and their families to Maine to continue their recovery.
His lakeside retreat will be dedicated this weekend after a top-to-bottom overhaul that included accessibility improvements.
This summer, the retreat will serve 56 families free of charge.
Mills, who's 30, says it's important for families to recover together and for veterans to learn that they don't have to sit on the sidelines while their families enjoy recreational activities. They'll do things together, including kayaking, fishing and tubing.