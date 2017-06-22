Cop pulls out gun during argument in police station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A police officer pointed his gun at his sergeant while he was being criticized for not answering the phone during his shift and was later accused of intimidation.

The officer, surnamed Li (黎), who works at a police station in Xizhi District, New Taipei, received a phone call from sergeant Huang while he was on duty Tuesday, when was asked to report the number of officers who are on the shift.

Just as he was answering Huang's phone call, someone called in and he placed sergeant Huang on hold to deal with the incoming call. However, Li forgot to return back to his call with Huang. Huang waited on the phone for a long period of time and was mad at Li for not answering back, so he went to the police station and confronted Li in person.

Li suddenly pulled out his gun from his waist during the argument. His colleagues stopped him immediately as soon as they saw his move.

The gun was loaded while he pulled it out. The other officers took his gun away before the safety was switched off.

Li couldn't stand Huang's criticism and lost control of his emotions temporary, according Xizhi Senior Inspector Liao Cheng-fu (廖振富). He was later barred from using firearms and was transferred to another department.

The Performance Evaluation Committee decided to gave him two demerits for the dangerous act. Li is now under investigation for intimidation.