Final farewell for US student detained by North Korea

FILE- In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Fred Warmbier, father of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate student who was
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The life of a 22-year-old college student who died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea will be celebrated in an Ohio hometown still stunned by his loss.
Wyoming officials say the service for Otto Warmbier in the Wyoming High School auditorium will be open to the public Thursday, but not to news media.
The Hamilton County coroner is still trying to determine the cause of Warmbier's death Monday. The University of Virginia student was accused in January 2015 of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting North Korea.
Steve Thomas, his former soccer coach, says he was a key player who had a deep commitment to reaching out to people. He has "an overwhelming sense of loss" about his passing.