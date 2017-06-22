Jury in Day 4 of deliberations in police shooting retrial

Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arg
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Stew Mathews present closing arguments during his retrial at
Defense Attorney Stew Mathews and Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, talk after the jury was dismissed for deliberations during R
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz presides over Ray Tensing's retrial at the courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 20
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arg
Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger presents closing arguments during Raymond Tensing's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cinci
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors are returning Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist.
They have deliberated for about 18 hours since getting the case Monday.
Ray Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury last November after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.
The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life in 2015 when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.