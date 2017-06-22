First Apple Store to open in Taipei on July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a long anticipated wait, Apple announced yesterday that it will officially open its first retail store in Taiwan on July 1 in Taipei.

The store's opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 in the capital city's iconic Taipei 101 tower.

To give the new launch a festive and Taiwanese feel, Apple has commissioned Taiwanese paper cutting artist Yang Shih-yi (楊士毅) using Apple Pencil and iPad Pro 12.9 to create an image of a giant tree to signify that the new store will be a gathering place.

According to media reports, the store will span two floors and will cover a total floor area of 400 pings or 1,320 square meters. It will be situated near the Taipei 101 Shopping Center's cosmetics area on the first floor and will run down to B1.

The new location will include a Genius Bar, accessories "Avenue," wooden display tables, a large central TV screen and areas for workshops, reports appleinsider. The new branch will also provide Today at Apple retail sessions, which are led by "creative pros" who educate new and existing users on getting the most out of their devices, including subjects such as art, design, presentations, music, and photography.

The new Apple Taipei 101 store is already taking reservations for Today at Apple and Genius Bar sessions on the company's website.

The lack of an official Apple Store in Taiwan for so many years since its inception in 2001 is ironic, as many of its key suppliers, such as Foxconn, are Taiwanese companies. While Taiwan finally gets its first Apple store, there are already 40 stores in China and 6 in neighboring Hong Kong. Apple has nearly 500 stores in 17 countries.

Once officially launched, the store will be open Monday through Thursday, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company's website.

The Apple Store in Taipei is located in the Taipei 101 Tower on No. 45 City Hall Road in the city's Xinyi District.