NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2016-17 NHL awards, presented Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Connor McDavid, C, Columbus

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Brent Burns, San Jose

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Auston Matthews, F, Toronto

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Johnny Gaudreau, F, Calgary

Jack Adams Award, coach — John Tortorella, Columbus

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Announced at the ceremony — Nick Foligno, F, Columbus

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Nick Foligno, F, Columbus

NHL Foundation Player Award, applies commitment, perseverance and teamwork to enrich his community — Travis Hamonic, D, N.Y. Islanders

NHL General Manager of the Year Award — David Poile, Nashville

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Craig Anderson, G, Ottawa

___

Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Braden Holtby, Washington

___

Award Voted on by NHL Players' Association

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)