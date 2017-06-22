NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2016-17 NHL awards, presented Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Connor McDavid, C, Columbus
Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus
James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Brent Burns, San Jose
Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Auston Matthews, F, Toronto
Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Johnny Gaudreau, F, Calgary
Jack Adams Award, coach — John Tortorella, Columbus
King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Announced at the ceremony — Nick Foligno, F, Columbus
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Nick Foligno, F, Columbus
NHL Foundation Player Award, applies commitment, perseverance and teamwork to enrich his community — Travis Hamonic, D, N.Y. Islanders
NHL General Manager of the Year Award — David Poile, Nashville
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Craig Anderson, G, Ottawa
___
|Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics
Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Braden Holtby, Washington
___
|Award Voted on by NHL Players' Association
Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)