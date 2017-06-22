  1. Home
Maduro promotes military in shake-up of Cabinet in Venezuela

By  Associated Press
2017/06/22 10:28

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is promoting several members of the military as he reshuffles his Cabinet to allow top officials to run for seats in a special assembly to rewrite the constitution.

As part of the shake-up announced Wednesday night, three army generals were given key posts.

They include Gen. Antonio Benavides, who had been heading the national guard, accused of abuses during the crackdown on anti-government protests that have left at least 70 dead and hundreds injured. Benavides will now head a new agency created by Maduro to oversee the capital.

Maduro says Venezuela's current ambassador to the Organization of American States Samuel Moncada will take over as foreign minister from Delcy Rodriguez. Rodriguez is among a handful of trusted aides competing in next month's controversial election.