Magnitude 4.5 quake rattles Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Tainan in southern Taiwan at 7:36 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of Thursday's tremor was located 29.5 kilometers northwest of Tainan City Hall, at a depth of 5.8 kilometers, according to the CWB.

A relatively high intensity level of 5 for a quake of this size was felt in Tainan's Qigu District, with the bureau attributing the higher intensity to the area's soft soil and close proximity the epicenter. Tainan's Jiali District felt an intensity level of 4. Yet, Tainan's Xinhua District only felt an intensity level of 2 and its Yongkang and Shanhua districts only experienced a level 1.

Regions that reported an intensity of 1 in Taiwan included Sihu and Gukeng in Yunlin County and Dacheng in Changhua County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.