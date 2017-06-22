CAL stewardess caught with weed tests positive for ketamine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A China Airlines flight attendant, who was taken into custody last month for carrying illicit drugs into Taiwan after arriving on a flight from Amsterdam, has tested positive for ketamine.

The 26-year-old flight attendant, surnamed Lin (林), tested positive for ketamine and traces of other illegal drugs, according to a report by Next Media released today.

On May 20, customs officers discovered a small amount of marijuana and ecstasy attached to the inside of her suitcase with double-sided tape. Lin claims that she was set up and someone else had snuck the drugs into her bag without her knowledge.

Lin says that her bag was kept with that of passengers and was not locked. She said it was a long flight, it was dark in the plane, and she rested for much of the time.

She also claims that there had been a spot inspection of her bag in March and nothing illegal had been found.

After a hearing, the Taoyuan prosecutors said that this was a crude method of smuggling, differing from ordinary smuggling, and the results of the test have not yet been released, so the woman was released.

However, Next Media reports that the results of Lin's urine test were released a few days ago and they revealed a positive result for ketamine, though in small quantities, indicating there had been some time since she had consumed it, but nevertheless demonstrates that she had been taking illicit drugs recently.

The test results, added to the fact that there were no finger prints on the suitcase other than hers, makes authorities suspect that she may have been involved with a drug smuggling operation which targeted drug-addicted flight attendants. If that it is the case, this would be a new loophole in Taiwan's drug control efforts.