BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0
Gimnasia 2, San Martin 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Rosario Central 3, Talleres 3
Quilmes 2, Arsenal 2
Temperley 2, Defensa y Justicia 3
Racing Club 1, Colon 0
Olimpo 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Thursday's Matches
River Plate vs. Aldosivi
Belgrano vs. Newell's
Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana
Lanus vs. Huracan
Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes
Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela
|Friday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Independiente
Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield
|Sunday's Matches
Estudiantes vs. Quilmes
Talleres vs. San Lorenzo
Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento
Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley
Independiente vs. Lanus
Aldosivi vs. Olimpo
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz
Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman
Huracan vs. Belgrano
Banfield vs. Racing Club
Colon vs. River Plate
Arsenal vs. Tigre
San Martin vs. Rosario Central
Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe