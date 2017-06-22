  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/22 09:29
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0

Gimnasia 2, San Martin 0

Wednesday's Matches

Rosario Central 3, Talleres 3

Quilmes 2, Arsenal 2

Temperley 2, Defensa y Justicia 3

Racing Club 1, Colon 0

Olimpo 2, Boca Juniors 2

Thursday's Matches

River Plate vs. Aldosivi

Belgrano vs. Newell's

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana

Lanus vs. Huracan

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes

Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela

Friday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Independiente

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield

Sunday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. Quilmes

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo

Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento

Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley

Independiente vs. Lanus

Aldosivi vs. Olimpo

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz

Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman

Huracan vs. Belgrano

Banfield vs. Racing Club

Colon vs. River Plate

Arsenal vs. Tigre

San Martin vs. Rosario Central

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe