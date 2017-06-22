BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
2017/06/22 09:29
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 29 17 9 3 60 24 60
Banfield 29 17 3 9 41 32 54
River Plate 28 15 7 6 50 28 52
San Lorenzo 29 16 4 9 45 34 52
Racing Club 29 16 4 9 48 39 52
Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50
Newell's 28 14 7 7 39 26 49
Independiente 28 13 10 5 35 22 49
Colon 29 14 6 9 32 25 48
Lanus 28 13 7 8 33 24 46
Defensa y Justicia 29 13 7 9 30 23 46
Rosario Central 29 11 10 8 39 30 43
Gimnasia 29 12 7 10 26 23 43
Talleres 29 11 8 10 34 29 41
Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40
Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37
Temperley 29 10 6 13 30 38 36
Olimpo 29 8 11 10 34 32 35
Velez Sarsfield 28 10 5 13 30 39 35
Santa Fe 28 8 8 12 24 34 32
San Martin 29 7 11 11 26 39 32
Atletico Tucuman 28 8 7 13 32 38 31
Patronato Parana 28 7 9 12 26 38 30
Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28
Tigre 28 7 7 14 31 41 28
Sarmiento 28 6 7 15 27 46 25
Aldosivi 28 5 10 13 15 36 25
Quilmes 29 6 7 16 18 42 25
Arsenal 29 6 6 17 25 49 24
Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22
Tuesday, June 20

San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0

Gimnasia 2, San Martin 0

Wednesday, June 21

Rosario Central 3, Talleres 3

Quilmes 2, Arsenal 2

Temperley 2, Defensa y Justicia 3

Racing Club 1, Colon 0

Olimpo 2, Boca Juniors 2

Thursday, June 22

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 0030 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 1800 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2010 GMT

Lanus vs. Huracan 2010 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2220 GMT

Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2220 GMT

Friday, June 23

Santa Fe vs. Independiente 0030 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield 0030 GMT

Sunday, June 25

Estudiantes vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Colon vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT