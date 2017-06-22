Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DPP lawmakers to move deadline forward to two years for end of 18% preferential savings interest rate.

@China Times: Some local governments to fine employers failing to abide by new workweek regulation.

@Liberty Times: President chides FSC for commending SinoPac's new chairman.

@Apple Daily: Talk show pundit Chen Li-hong dies of brain cancer aged 52.

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai fighting to reverse Toshiba's inclination for Japan-U.S. acquisition bid.

@Commercial Times: Hon Hai out of competition to acquire Toshiba Memory.