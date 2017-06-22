Falklands: Red Cross exhumes Argentine troop remains

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A team of forensic experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross says it has exhumed the first of 123 Argentine soldiers buried in a Falklands Island cemetery after the 1982 war with Britain.

The forensic experts are carrying out the exhumations as part of an agreement reached by both countries last year to identify the remains of the fallen soldiers.

Red Cross officials said Wednesday that "small samples" were taken after the first exhumation was carried out Tuesday. The body was later re-buried. Forensics experts are expected to carry out an average of three exhumations a day.

Argentina still claims the islands in the South Atlantic that it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.