The Latest: Names of jurors in Bill Cosby case are released

Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial on Saturday after the jury deliberated 52 hours without a verdict. Prosecutors plan to try Cosby again on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004, charges Cosby denies.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys wanted to keep the jurors' identities a secret, saying their disclosure would make it more difficult to pick an impartial panel for the next trial. Media groups argued for their release.

The Associated Press has tried to contact jurors for comment but hasn't spoken speak to any of them.

The Pennsylvania judge who presided over Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is releasing the identities of the jurors who deadlocked in the case.

Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Wednesday that the jurors' names should be made public. He says jurors may not discuss what other jurors said during deliberations.

A mistrial was declared Saturday in Cosby's sex assault trial after the jury deadlocked. O'Neill plans to hold a retrial within four months.

Lawyers for news outlets had argued that jurors' names should be public to ensure transparency in the judicial process. Prosecutors and defense lawyers had argued they should remain secret, saying releasing them would make it more difficult to select a jury in Cosby's second trial.

Cosby denies drugging and molesting accuser Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.