BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/22 05:40
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Real Madrid 38 29 6 3 106 41 93
Barcelona 38 28 6 4 116 37 90
Atletico Madrid 38 23 9 6 70 27 78
Sevilla 38 21 9 8 69 49 72
Villarreal 38 19 10 9 56 33 67
Real Sociedad 38 19 7 12 59 53 64
Athletic Bilbao 38 19 6 13 53 43 63
Espanyol 38 15 11 12 49 50 56
Alaves 38 14 13 11 41 43 55
Eibar 38 15 9 14 56 51 54
Malaga 38 12 10 16 49 55 46
Valencia 38 13 7 18 56 65 46
Celta Vigo 38 13 6 19 53 69 45
Las Palmas 38 10 9 19 53 74 39
Betis 38 10 9 19 41 64 39
Deportivo La Coruna 38 8 12 18 43 61 36
Leganes 38 8 11 19 36 55 35
Sporting Gijon 38 7 10 21 42 72 31
Osasuna 38 4 10 24 40 94 22
Granada 38 4 8 26 30 82 20
La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Levante 42 25 9 8 57 32 84
Girona 42 20 10 12 65 45 70
Getafe 42 18 14 10 55 43 68
Tenerife 42 16 18 8 50 37 66
Cadiz 42 16 16 10 55 40 64
Huesca 42 16 15 11 53 43 63
Valladolid 42 18 9 15 52 47 63
Oviedo 42 17 10 15 47 47 61
Lugo 42 14 13 15 49 52 55
Cordoba 42 14 13 15 42 52 55
Reus 42 13 16 13 31 29 55
Rayo Vallecano 42 14 11 17 44 44 53
Sevilla Atletico 42 13 14 15 55 56 53
Gimnastic de Tarragona 42 12 16 14 47 51 52
Almeria 42 14 9 19 44 49 51
Zaragoza 42 12 14 16 50 52 50
Numancia 42 11 17 14 40 49 50
Alcorcon 42 13 11 18 32 43 50
Ucam Murcia 42 11 15 16 42 51 48
Mallorca 42 9 18 15 42 50 45
Elche 42 11 10 21 49 63 43
Mirandes 42 9 14 19 40 66 41