Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — The childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been put up for sale by its current owners. Their asking price: $49.5 million.

The Washington Post reports Steve and Jean Case listed the Merrywood estate last week. The circa-1919 Georgian estate sits on the banks of the Potomac River in McLean, Virginia.

Steve Case is co-founder of AOL and CEO of venture-capital firm Revolution LLC. Jean Case is CEO of the Case Foundation and chairman of the National Geographic Society. Sotheby's International Realty and JLL said in a statement that the Cases travel often and no longer need the property.

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

