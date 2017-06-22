Canadian dies in Hyder vehicle crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 40-year-old Canada man has died in a vehicle crash in the Alaska border community of Hyder.

Troopers say Garland Stevens was the only person in a pickup truck when the vehicle left the roadway and plunged about 400 feet down an embankment. Stevens was a resident of the Canadian border town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Troopers were notified of the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to troopers, the truck was partially submerged in the Salmon River. Troopers say members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that Stevens had died.