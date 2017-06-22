England strolls to 9-wicket win over South Africa in 1st T20

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England was on top from the first ball in a resounding nine-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday to open their three-match Twenty20 series.

David Willey removed JJ Smuts first ball of the game, Mark Wood dismissed Reeza Hendricks first ball of the second over, and England made light work of South Africa's 142-3.

England strolled to 143-1 and victory in just 14.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow drilling six fours and two sixes in his 60 not out from No. 3. Alex Hales made 47 not out.

While Willey and Wood (2-36) had the breakthroughs for England, spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane, who was on debut, helped restrict South Africa's batsmen to a poor total.

Bairstow's 60 came from 35 balls and made certain England was dominant right to the end.