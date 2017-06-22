Mexico recovers to beat NZ 2-1 in fiery Confed Cup game

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Mexico asserted its superiority in the second half against New Zealand to avoid a Confederations Cup embarrassment, coming from behind to win a fiery Group A encounter 2-1 on Wednesday.

The game ended in the south Russian resort city of Sochi with an on-pitch brawl that saw the referee go over the touchline to assess the skirmishes on a video screen. Three players were booked for squaring up to each other.

The first flashpoint erupted in the Fisht Stadium in the first half when Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio swore at New Zealand counterpart Anthony Hudson. The spark was Chris Wood striking at goal while Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo was down injured after his left shoulder was hurt in an off-the-ball tangle with the striker.

After Salcedo was carried off on a stretcher, Wood went on to put New Zealand into a surprise lead in the 42nd minute. New Zealand's hopes of a first-ever victory in its fourth appearance at the World Cup warm-up tournament were thwarted at the start of the second half when Raul Jimenez leveled.

Oribe Peralta completed Mexico's comeback in the 72nd minute to eliminate the Oceania champions with one game to spare.

"They didn't have many (chances) but they were clinical," Wood said. "I should have had two more (goals) and I'm disappointed with that."

The weakened starting lineup showed how lightly Mexico considered the threat posed by New Zealand. Eight changes were made from the side that drew 2-2 with European champion Portugal.