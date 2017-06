SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England beat South Africa by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

___

Scores:

England 143-1 in 14.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 60 not out, Alex Hales 47 not out) beat South Africa 142-3 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 65 not out, Farhaan Behardien 64 not out; Mark Wood 2-36) by 9 wickets.