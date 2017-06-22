  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/22 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 1813 Down 65
Sep 1913 1931 1839 1853 Down 65
Dec 1937 1953 1867 1881 Down 61
Mar 1966 1980 1897 1911 Down 58
May 1988 1999 1918 1930 Down 59
Jul 2006 2008 1937 1948 Down 59
Sep 2025 2025 1954 1965 Down 60
Dec 2028 2028 1987 1987 Down 58
Mar 2050 2050 2000 2009 Down 57
May 2067 2068 2025 2025 Down 58