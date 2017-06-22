BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|1813
|Down
|65
|Sep
|1913
|1931
|1839
|1853
|Down
|65
|Dec
|1937
|1953
|1867
|1881
|Down
|61
|Mar
|1966
|1980
|1897
|1911
|Down
|58
|May
|1988
|1999
|1918
|1930
|Down
|59
|Jul
|2006
|2008
|1937
|1948
|Down
|59
|Sep
|2025
|2025
|1954
|1965
|Down
|60
|Dec
|2028
|2028
|1987
|1987
|Down
|58
|Mar
|2050
|2050
|2000
|2009
|Down
|57
|May
|2067
|2068
|2025
|2025
|Down
|58