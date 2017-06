Sao Paulo follows Rio's lead and cuts Carnival funds

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria says Brazil's biggest city will slash public funding for its annual Carnival, following a similar step by Rio de Janeiro.

Doria announced the plan after a Tuesday meeting with other mayors.

He didn't say how big the cut will be, but Brazilian governments at all levels are facing major budget cuts following an economic recession. Sao Paulo invested $9 million in this year's Carnival.

Doria says he'll seek private funding to cover the city's cuts.

Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella earlier announced similar reductions, prompting protests.