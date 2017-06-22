  1. Home
  2. World

Vegas Golden Knights to play first game at Dallas on Oct. 6

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/22 00:31

People take turns posing for photos with the NHL hockey expansion team Vegas Golden Knights' new jersey Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will make their regular-season debut on the road in Dallas on Oct. 6 and host Arizona on Oct. 10 in the first home game in franchise history.

NHL teams announced their home openers Wednesday with the full 2017-18 schedule set to be released Thursday.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins will raise another banner Oct. 4 against St. Louis. The Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5 in a matchup of the only teams to win the Cup three times in the salary-cap era.

The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators open the season Oct. 5 at Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota on Oct. 5 in the first NHL regular-season game at the new Little Caesars Arena.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey