Globetrotting horse Highland Reel wins at Royal Ascot

ASCOT, England (AP) — Highland Reel claimed a sixth Group 1 victory for leading trainer Aidan O'Brien on Wednesday when he held on to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the richest race of the week at Royal Ascot.

The 5-year-old bay horse, who set off at odds of 9-4, won by a length to earn 425,325 pounds ($540,000) and follow up his recent triumphs in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita in November and also the Coronation Cup at Epsom on June 2.

Jack Hobbs, the 2-1 favorite, trailed in last of the nine starters in the race over 1 mile and 2 furlongs.

"I'd say that was probably a career best," jockey Ryan Moore said of Highland Reel, whose Group 1 wins have come across three continents.

It was a first win of the royal meeting for O'Brien.

Earlier, there were wins for French horses Le Brivido and Qemah in the Jersey Stakes and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, respectively, in hot conditions at Ascot.