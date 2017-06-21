Taliban release video showing American, Australian captives

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have released a new video showing an American and an Australian captive they abducted last August.

This is the second video of the captives. The two men — an American identified as Kevin King and an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes — were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they work as teachers.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released the video to media outlets on Wednesday. In the footage both King and Weekes say the date is June 16.

The previous video of the pair released in January showed them appearing pale. In this one, they look healthier.

Both say they are being treated well by the Taliban but that they remain prisoners and appeal to their governments to help set them free.