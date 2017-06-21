Brazil's Temer accused of diverting funds to campaigns

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Michel Temer is being accused of organizing the distribution of about $6 million of public funds into electoral campaigns.

The latest corruption allegations against Temer come from fundraiser Lucio Bolonha Funaro in testimony made public by Brazil's top court late Tuesday night.

Funaro is a stockbroker who is known among politicians as a key fundraiser for Temer's centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement Party.

Funaro said Temer's re-election campaign for vice-president in 2014 was one of the recipients of the funds from a state-run bank, Caixa Economica Federal.

Temer became president in May 2016 after his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was impeached and later removed.

The embattled president has denied any involvement with corruption and pledged not to resign.