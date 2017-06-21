Diddy's 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' lets '90s rap stories shine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean "Diddy" Combs is all about honoring '90s hip-hop lately, including his late friend The Notorious B.I.G.

The Grammy-winning rapper and producer stars in the new documentary "Can't Stop Won't Stop," which chronicles his Bad Boy label launching an anniversary tour that helped put Combs atop the Forbes magazine richest celebrity list recently.

The film premieres Sunday on Apple Music and features Combs' frequent collaborators including Lil' Kim and Faith Evans, who reconciled their relationship in a moment captured in the film.

Kim dated the rapper and Evans was married to B.I.G. at the time of his death in 1997.

The documentary is one of several new projects highlighting '90s hip-hop, including the Tupac Shakur biopic, "All Eyez On Me," which earned $27 million its opening weekend.