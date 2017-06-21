The Latest: Customers consume record-breaking electricity

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a heat wave in the Southwest (all times local):

?7:49 a.m.

Arizona Public Service Company, the state's largest electricity provider, says customers set a record peak usage Tuesday as temperatures in Phoenix soared to nearly 120 degrees.

Over 7,300 megawatts of energy were consumed between 5 and 6 p.m., topping the prior 11-year record set in 2006.

Phoenix hit a high of 119 Tuesday as the Southwest continued an extreme heat wave.

The area is looking at breaking another temperature record Wednesday with an expected 117 degrees for a high.

Authorities say people should avoid the outdoors and be in air-conditioned buildings during the heat wave.

Death Valley, California, reached 127 Tuesday and Palm Springs hit 122, tying the degree for the same day last year.

12:10 a.m.

The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years.

Arizona, Nevada and California saw dramatic temperatures Tuesday and researchers say deadly heat waves like this one were going to grow more frequent.

Meteorologists said Tuesday's temperature in Phoenix topped out at 119 degrees, a mark that's only been matched or surpassed four other times in the city's recorded history.

The forecast called for a high of 120 degrees (49 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix, which has hit 120 only three times in recorded history. The record high was 122 degrees on June 26, 1990.

Death Valley, California, reached 125 Tuesday and Palm Springs hit 121, still a degree lower than the same day last year.