Nicole Kidman wanted to quit acting, but mom said 'don't'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicole Kidman says she considered giving up acting when pregnant with her daughter Sunday Rose but her mother convinced her to keep going.

Kidman said recently that her mom simply told her to keep a toe in the game. Eight years later, Kidman is glad to have gotten the advice, and is enjoying a run of critically beloved works including the HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies" and Sofia Coppola's reimagining of "The Beguiled," which hits theaters on Friday.

In "The Beguiled" Kidman plays the headmistress of a girls' school in the Civil War-era south that's thrown into disarray when she takes in a wounded Union soldier played by Colin Farrell.