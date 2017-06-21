WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--CONFED CUP-MEXICO-NEW ZEALAND

SOCHI, Russia — Mexico and New Zealand are both seeking their first wins at the Confederations Cup when they meet in Group A. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2030 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--QUEEN'S

LONDON — With Andy Murray, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka all eliminated in the first round, the Queen's grass-court tournament looks wide open heading into the last 16. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Grigor Dimitrov are among those in action. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

OLY--INNSBRUCK-2026 BID

VIENNA — A feasibility study has suggested Innsbruck could host the 2026 Winter Olympics on a budget of 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion), but the Austrian city will need the approval of its residents before deciding on a bid. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 340 words.

TEN--BECKER-BANKRUPTCY

LONDON — Boris Becker was declared bankrupt by a British court on Wednesday after the former tennis player failed to pay a long-standing debt. SENT: 240 words.

RAC--ROYAL ASCOT

ASCOT, England — The Prince of Wales's Stakes is the signature race on Day 2 of the Royal Ascot meeting. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

BKN--NBA DRAFT-FULTZ

In the often unpredictable world of the NBA, there is some symmetry in Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons likely becoming teammates as pros. Barring an unforeseen change, Fultz will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, joining Simmons with the Philadelphia 76ers in an attempt to invigorate a once proud franchise. Two stars worthy of the top pick in consecutive years, neither of which was able to lead their college programs to team success in their one season on campus. By Tim Booth. SENT: 720 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--CONFED CUP-TRAFFIC TROUBLE

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Late buses and busy roads are messing up Cameroon's pre-match plans in Russia. "The traffic in Moscow is a disaster," Cameroon coach Hugo Broos told The Associated Press on Wednesday after a news conference in St. Petersburg which was also delayed by transport issues at the Confederations Cup. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-RUSSIAN STEPS

MOSCOW — He towers over the crowds at Moscow's Spartak stadium, a metal gladiator atop a vast football. The meaning of the 25-meter high monument outside one of Russia's Confederations Cup stadiums is rarely clear to foreign fans, even as they shoot selfies in front of the giant. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 300 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--FIFA-JUVENTUS-POGBA — FIFA opens case against Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

SOUTHAMPTON, England — England and South Africa meet for the first of three Twenty20 internationals ahead of a test series. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

RUGBY:

RGL--AUSTRALIA-STATE OF ORIGIN

SYDNEY — Winger Dane Gagai's second try of the match in the 77th minute capped a stirring second-half Queensland comeback as the Maroons beat New South Wales 18-16 to level the three-match State of Origin rugby league series 1-1 on Wednesday. SENT: 350 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Seager hits 3 HRs, Dodgers go deep 5 times in big win over Mets. SENT: 2,190 words, photos.

— FBN--NFL DELEGATION-POPE — Pope meets with NFL delegation, urges 'culture of encounter.' SENT: 130 words, photos.

