UK police studying cause of death of man in mosque attack

LONDON (AP) — London's police chief says detectives are still trying to determine the cause of the death of a man who died during the attack near Finsbury Park Mosque.

Cressida Dick said Wednesday a special post-mortem examination has been carried out on the victim, 51-year-old Makram Ali.

Ali was already ill and receiving first aid early Monday when a van swerved at him and other Muslims.

Ali was pronounced dead at the scene and nine other people were hospitalized.

Suspect Darren Osborne is being questioned by police but has not been charged in what police describe as a terrorist incident. Osborne was arrested on several counts, including suspicion of murder.

British health officials say four patients are still hospitalized, with two in critical condition.