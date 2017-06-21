FBI arrests Puerto Rico ex-sports secretary, 6 others

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The FBI has arrested Puerto Rico's former secretary of sports and recreation and six other people accused of misusing public funds.

FBI spokesman Carlos Osorio tells The Associated Press that ex-Secretary Ramon Orta was arrested at his home early Wednesday.

Some of the other suspects had obtained government contracts in recent years.

It was not immediately clear if Orta had an attorney.

Osorio says the investigation is continuing and that federal authorities will soon provide more details.