Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 21, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A shower or two;86;76;SW;5;80%;75%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;99;88;Sunny and very warm;104;89;N;5;51%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;82;65;Sunny and nice;88;66;W;15;37%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;78;67;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;E;9;55%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;83;69;A severe t-storm;81;61;W;14;70%;67%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;60;52;Variable clouds;63;49;WSW;8;71%;41%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;104;74;Sunny and not as hot;94;76;WNW;8;32%;19%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;80;56;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;NE;7;30%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;NE;14;65%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;87;67;Mostly sunny;89;70;SW;6;48%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;61;56;Downpours;63;56;E;11;87%;93%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;102;75;Plenty of sunshine;100;75;WNW;14;23%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;96;75;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SSW;6;60%;50%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;85;69;W;11;64%;65%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;80;A shower or t-storm;94;79;WSW;8;70%;69%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;85;73;Partly sunny, humid;85;74;WSW;14;63%;2%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;90;68;Morning downpours;73;68;SSE;9;90%;99%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;92;65;A t-storm in spots;91;66;SE;5;46%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;74;54;A severe t-storm;88;65;WSW;7;44%;84%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;62;50;Mostly cloudy;64;47;SE;6;77%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;Sun, some clouds;74;54;E;13;58%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;91;63;A t-storm in spots;93;70;SW;7;42%;64%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A strong t-storm;88;72;A severe t-storm;89;60;W;10;57%;67%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;89;64;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SE;6;59%;64%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;91;59;Partly sunny and hot;91;67;SW;6;42%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;59;53;High clouds, warmer;71;63;NNE;11;78%;30%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;62;Sun and some clouds;88;61;NW;5;34%;34%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;79;68;Partly sunny;83;67;WSW;9;61%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;92;70;Sunny and beautiful;93;70;N;8;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;55;54;A little a.m. rain;60;46;SSW;11;53%;62%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A t-storm in spots;82;69;ESE;3;61%;54%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;100;82;Periods of sun, warm;101;83;SSW;9;48%;39%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;76;69;Warmer with some sun;88;68;SSW;13;58%;69%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SW;9;79%;89%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;66;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;56;SE;8;72%;81%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;82;76;Cloudy;84;78;SSE;12;76%;44%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;92;73;Partial sunshine;88;75;SE;7;64%;10%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;A shower in spots;87;70;S;11;71%;53%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;78;WSW;7;75%;74%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;95;64;Partly sunny;91;55;N;7;29%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;A shower or t-storm;92;80;SE;8;71%;82%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;91;72;Increasing clouds;88;73;SSE;5;64%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;79;55;Not as warm;67;55;WSW;12;69%;74%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;101;71;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;N;7;18%;7%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;82;68;Humid with sunshine;82;69;SW;4;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;95;81;A shower or t-storm;94;82;SSE;6;72%;74%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;67;41;Increasing clouds;69;38;SSW;4;48%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ESE;7;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;60;46;A thundershower;60;44;NW;10;75%;65%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A shower or t-storm;87;78;WSW;9;86%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;S;11;78%;78%;9

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;87;74;Partly sunny;86;74;NE;12;54%;37%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;91;73;Sun and clouds;91;74;WSW;10;58%;16%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;84;71;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NE;13;66%;50%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;76;67;Humid with sunshine;84;68;ESE;6;63%;6%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;6;68%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;106;85;Mostly sunny, warm;101;85;NNW;13;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;39;Sunny and beautiful;70;38;WSW;8;39%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;96;64;Sunny and hot;97;63;NNE;8;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;91;83;Breezy with some sun;93;84;WSW;14;63%;27%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;79;67;A shower or t-storm;82;67;WSW;6;73%;73%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;85;Mostly sunny, warm;110;86;WSW;9;24%;43%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny;74;56;WNW;9;33%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;Showers and t-storms;87;80;E;18;73%;77%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;70;Low clouds;83;68;WNW;5;69%;33%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;80;A t-storm in spots;94;79;S;7;74%;83%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NNE;5;79%;60%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;26;Partly sunny, mild;58;28;NE;7;31%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSW;6;74%;88%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;70;62;Clouds and sun;70;62;S;9;70%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;80;63;Mostly sunny;80;61;NNW;9;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, humid;90;67;Not as warm;77;58;WSW;14;62%;43%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;87;66;Fog, then sun;84;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Clouds and sun, nice;78;67;SE;6;78%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;99;71;Very hot;100;72;WNW;6;28%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clearing;88;82;Showers and t-storms;88;82;SW;7;72%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;86;77;A few showers;86;77;N;3;74%;76%;5

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;88;79;A t-storm or two;92;78;WSW;6;67%;88%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;57;41;Low clouds;59;45;N;8;70%;14%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;55;A t-storm in spots;82;57;NE;6;37%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;89;81;A t-storm in spots;88;80;E;10;67%;47%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A stray t-shower;66;43;Some sun, a t-shower;66;48;NW;9;51%;63%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;93;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSW;12;66%;79%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;59;52;Partly sunny, warmer;72;60;N;12;77%;13%;2

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;72;55;A shower or two;76;62;S;2;53%;78%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;63;47;Brief showers;64;48;W;11;61%;87%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;90;83;Showers and t-storms;90;83;SW;15;78%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;80;54;Cloudy with a shower;75;54;E;7;60%;46%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;84;67;Partly sunny;83;72;S;6;51%;27%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny;90;68;WNW;10;36%;9%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;78;56;Some sun, pleasant;78;57;ENE;7;67%;63%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;78;64;Partly sunny;79;63;WSW;4;63%;2%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;67;48;Partly sunny;69;51;SW;6;47%;38%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;73;52;Becoming cloudy;77;62;SSE;9;56%;71%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;83;78;Downpours;82;78;E;14;82%;98%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;E;7;78%;65%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;87;75;Downpours;87;75;E;5;77%;89%;7

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;96;71;Very hot;95;61;NW;7;39%;27%;6

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;68;56;A shower or two;64;54;SE;9;78%;88%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;92;79;A shower or t-storm;93;78;WSW;6;72%;91%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;85;75;An afternoon shower;88;76;SE;11;70%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A t-storm in spots;93;73;WNW;5;49%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Humid with some sun;83;57;A t-storm in spots;90;66;SW;6;33%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;88;65;Partial sunshine;89;65;WSW;7;53%;8%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;66;51;A little rain;72;49;SSW;9;61%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;80;65;Turning sunny;79;63;NW;8;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers;82;75;A little rain;83;74;S;10;67%;80%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;47;A little rain;54;45;SE;12;69%;65%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;62;49;A morning t-shower;67;49;NNW;8;60%;55%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;74;66;A shower in the a.m.;75;66;ENE;5;78%;59%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;103;80;Plenty of sunshine;108;79;N;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;87;64;Sunshine, less humid;90;64;W;7;46%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain, cloudy;58;46;Clouds and sun, cool;61;46;W;10;57%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;76;60;Sunny and very warm;80;60;WSW;9;52%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Showers and t-storms;77;66;ENE;6;79%;77%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;77;A stray shower;85;76;E;11;75%;60%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;66;Showers and t-storms;72;65;E;4;100%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;87;59;NNE;10;18%;0%;15

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;57;45;Cool with rain;53;44;SE;4;70%;81%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;NNE;6;75%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine, hot;94;63;Not as warm;81;58;NNW;7;59%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Sun and some clouds;68;52;Mostly sunny;72;54;NNE;8;48%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;86;68;Partly sunny;86;68;SW;6;54%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;79;73;A shower in the a.m.;81;73;ESE;10;75%;64%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SSE;8;76%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;85;59;A t-storm in spots;86;60;WSW;6;56%;64%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A shower in spots;85;75;ENE;10;70%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;66;48;Periods of sun;67;49;SSW;8;46%;7%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;54;Partial sunshine;64;50;NNW;9;66%;9%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;92;78;Partly sunny, warm;94;79;WNW;6;63%;36%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;60;51;A thundershower;61;51;WNW;15;65%;60%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;76;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;9;18%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;80;59;A couple of showers;72;57;NW;11;65%;78%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;106;75;Sunny and very warm;98;71;NNW;10;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;79;71;A morning shower;83;68;N;8;50%;40%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;90;66;A t-storm in spots;93;68;ESE;5;40%;41%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;80;69;Periods of sun;82;68;ENE;10;54%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;A few showers;72;66;SW;7;77%;96%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;83;71;Mostly sunny;87;70;E;9;49%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;Sunny and very warm;92;69;SE;8;47%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;74;48;Partly sunny;74;46;N;7;31%;25%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;S;5;52%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm or two;87;61;A t-storm in spots;92;69;W;5;38%;65%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;A shower or t-storm;93;77;W;5;68%;90%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;67;44;A thundershower;66;49;W;8;61%;63%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Lots of sun, cooler;72;51;Partial sunshine;73;59;S;8;51%;71%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;54;48;Periods of rain;56;49;SSE;15;82%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;83;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;SSW;7;80%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;88;60;A passing shower;76;55;NE;5;46%;60%;8

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit