Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower or two;30;24;SW;8;80%;75%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;37;31;Sunny and very warm;40;31;N;8;51%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;28;18;Sunny and nice;31;19;W;24;37%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;E;15;55%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;29;21;A severe t-storm;27;16;W;23;70%;67%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;15;11;Variable clouds;17;10;WSW;13;71%;41%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and not as hot;35;25;WNW;12;32%;19%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;27;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;NE;12;30%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;20;NE;22;65%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;21;SW;9;48%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;16;14;Downpours;17;13;E;17;87%;93%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;WNW;23;23%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;36;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SSW;9;60%;50%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;18;64%;65%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A shower or t-storm;35;26;WSW;13;70%;69%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;29;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;WSW;22;63%;2%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;32;20;Morning downpours;23;20;SSE;15;90%;99%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;33;18;A t-storm in spots;33;19;SE;9;46%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;24;12;A severe t-storm;31;18;WSW;12;44%;84%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;8;SE;10;77%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Sun, some clouds;23;12;E;21;58%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;33;17;A t-storm in spots;34;21;SW;11;42%;64%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A strong t-storm;31;22;A severe t-storm;32;16;W;16;57%;67%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;32;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SE;9;59%;64%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;33;15;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;SW;9;42%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;15;12;High clouds, warmer;21;17;NNE;18;78%;30%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;17;Sun and some clouds;31;16;NW;8;34%;34%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;26;20;Partly sunny;28;19;WSW;14;61%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;Sunny and beautiful;34;21;N;13;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;13;12;A little a.m. rain;15;8;SSW;18;53%;62%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;5;61%;54%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;38;28;Periods of sun, warm;38;28;SSW;15;48%;39%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;25;21;Warmer with some sun;31;20;SSW;21;58%;69%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;14;79%;89%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;19;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;SE;13;72%;81%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;Cloudy;29;26;SSE;20;76%;44%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;23;Partial sunshine;31;24;SE;11;64%;10%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;A shower in spots;30;21;S;17;71%;53%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;12;75%;74%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;35;18;Partly sunny;33;13;N;11;29%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;SE;13;71%;82%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;Increasing clouds;31;23;SSE;8;64%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Not as warm;19;13;WSW;20;69%;74%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;38;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;N;12;18%;7%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;28;20;Humid with sunshine;28;21;SW;6;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;35;27;A shower or t-storm;35;28;SSE;9;72%;74%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;20;5;Increasing clouds;21;4;SSW;6;48%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;12;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;16;8;A thundershower;16;7;NW;16;75%;65%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;WSW;14;86%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;S;17;78%;78%;9

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;31;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;20;54%;37%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;23;Sun and clouds;33;23;WSW;16;58%;16%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;29;22;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;22;66%;50%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;24;20;Humid with sunshine;29;20;ESE;10;63%;6%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;10;68%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;41;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;NNW;21;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;4;Sunny and beautiful;21;3;WSW;12;39%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and hot;36;17;NNE;12;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;33;28;Breezy with some sun;34;29;WSW;23;63%;27%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;26;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;WSW;9;73%;73%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny, warm;43;30;WSW;14;24%;43%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;24;13;WNW;15;33%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;E;29;73%;77%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Low clouds;29;20;WNW;8;69%;33%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;12;74%;83%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;8;79%;60%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-4;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;NE;11;31%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSW;10;74%;88%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;16;S;15;70%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;27;17;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNW;14;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, humid;32;19;Not as warm;25;14;WSW;23;62%;43%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;31;19;Fog, then sun;29;18;SSW;10;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;SE;9;78%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;Very hot;38;22;WNW;9;28%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;28;Showers and t-storms;31;28;SW;12;72%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A few showers;30;25;N;5;74%;76%;5

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;10;67%;88%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;14;5;Low clouds;15;7;N;13;70%;14%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;A t-storm in spots;28;14;NE;10;37%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;E;17;67%;47%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A stray t-shower;19;6;Some sun, a t-shower;19;9;NW;14;51%;63%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;20;66%;79%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;15;11;Partly sunny, warmer;22;16;N;19;77%;13%;2

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;22;13;A shower or two;25;17;S;4;53%;78%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;17;9;Brief showers;18;9;W;18;61%;87%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;32;28;Showers and t-storms;32;28;SW;23;78%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;27;12;Cloudy with a shower;24;12;E;11;60%;46%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;28;22;S;10;51%;27%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;WNW;16;36%;9%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;26;13;Some sun, pleasant;26;14;ENE;11;67%;63%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;26;18;Partly sunny;26;17;WSW;7;63%;2%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;21;11;SW;9;47%;38%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;23;11;Becoming cloudy;25;16;SSE;14;56%;71%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;28;25;Downpours;28;25;E;22;82%;98%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;11;78%;65%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;30;24;Downpours;30;24;E;9;77%;89%;7

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;36;21;Very hot;35;16;NW;11;39%;27%;6

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;20;13;A shower or two;18;12;SE;14;78%;88%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;34;25;WSW;10;72%;91%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;29;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SE;17;70%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;WNW;8;49%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Humid with some sun;28;14;A t-storm in spots;32;19;SW;10;33%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;31;18;Partial sunshine;32;18;WSW;11;53%;8%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;A little rain;22;10;SSW;14;61%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;27;18;Turning sunny;26;17;NW;13;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers;28;24;A little rain;29;24;S;16;67%;80%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;A little rain;12;7;SE;19;69%;65%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;17;9;A morning t-shower;20;9;NNW;12;60%;55%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;23;19;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;ENE;9;78%;59%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;N;22;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;31;18;Sunshine, less humid;32;18;W;12;46%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain, cloudy;14;8;Clouds and sun, cool;16;8;W;17;57%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;24;16;Sunny and very warm;27;15;WSW;15;52%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;9;79%;77%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A stray shower;29;25;E;17;75%;60%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;19;Showers and t-storms;22;18;E;7;100%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;NNE;16;18%;0%;15

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;14;7;Cool with rain;11;7;SE;6;70%;81%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;10;75%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine, hot;34;17;Not as warm;27;14;NNW;11;59%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Sun and some clouds;20;11;Mostly sunny;22;12;NNE;12;48%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny;30;20;SW;9;54%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;26;23;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;ESE;16;75%;64%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;12;76%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;29;15;A t-storm in spots;30;16;WSW;10;56%;64%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ENE;16;70%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;19;9;Periods of sun;20;9;SSW;13;46%;7%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;12;Partial sunshine;18;10;NNW;14;66%;9%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;WNW;9;63%;36%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;15;11;A thundershower;16;11;WNW;25;65%;60%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;SE;15;18%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;27;15;A couple of showers;22;14;NW;18;65%;78%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NNW;16;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;26;22;A morning shower;28;20;N;14;50%;40%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;32;19;A t-storm in spots;34;20;ESE;8;40%;41%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;27;21;Periods of sun;28;20;ENE;17;54%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;A few showers;22;19;SW;12;77%;96%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;15;49%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;Sunny and very warm;33;21;SE;13;47%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;24;9;Partly sunny;23;8;N;11;31%;25%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;S;8;52%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm or two;31;16;A t-storm in spots;33;20;W;9;38%;65%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;W;8;68%;90%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;19;7;A thundershower;19;10;W;13;61%;63%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Lots of sun, cooler;22;11;Partial sunshine;23;15;S;13;51%;71%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;12;9;Periods of rain;13;9;SSE;24;82%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;11;80%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;16;A passing shower;24;13;NE;8;46%;60%;8

