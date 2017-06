SYDNEY (AP) — Queensland defeated New South Wales 18-16 on Wednesday to level the three-match State of Origin rugby league series 1-1.

The deciding match is scheduled for July 12 in Brisbane.

___

Queensland 18 (Dane Gagai 2, Valentine Holmes tries; Johnathan Thurston 3 goals), New South Wales 16 (Brett Morris, Mitchell Pearce, Jarryd Hayne tries; James Maloney 2 goals). HT: 6-16.