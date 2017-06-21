Germany's Kohl to be honored by Macron, Clinton at EU event

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and former U.S. President Bill Clinton are expected to address a memorial service for ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Kohl, who spearheaded Germany's reunification and was an architect of the euro, died Friday at 87. He's being honored with an official European memorial event, a first for the European Union, at the European Parliament on July 1.

Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said Wednesday Kohl's coffin will be covered in an EU flag during the event in Strasbourg, France. It will then be flown across the border in a German police helicopter, and draped with a German flag.

A requiem Mass and military send-off are planned at the cathedral in Speyer, in Kohl's home region, where he will be buried.