2 Angolan journalists charged with insulting the state

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A prominent journalist and human rights campaigner in Angola says he and another journalist face charges of insulting the state for an article about an allegedly unethical real estate deal involving the attorney general.

Rafael Marques de Morais, who runs the Maka Angola news website, said in an email Wednesday that he was informed of the May 12 indictment on Tuesday and that he has five days to contest it before a judge sets a trial date.

Marques says his Maka Angola article about the real estate deal was published in the weekly newspaper "O Crime" by journalist Mariano Bras Lourenco, who also has been indicted.

The prosecution document says the two journalists violated professional ethics and slandered President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979.